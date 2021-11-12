William Raymond Jones
Published 11:19 pm Friday, November 12, 2021
William Raymond Jones, of Troy, AL passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at his residence. He was 78. Skeen Funeral Home will be assisting the Jones family with a simple cremation. He was born August 25, 1943 in Troy, AL. He is survived by his wife, Alice Jones, Troy; daughters, Donna Michell Granger, Prattville, and Leigh Ingram, Auburn; step daughters, Shirley Johnson, Panama City, FL., Stephanie Jackson, Panama City, FL, and Nicki Jackson, Troy; 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; one great grandchild on the way.
