William Raymond Jones, of Troy, AL passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at his residence. He was 78. Skeen Funeral Home will be assisting the Jones family with a simple cremation. He was born August 25, 1943 in Troy, AL. He is survived by his wife, Alice Jones, Troy; daughters, Donna Michell Granger, Prattville, and Leigh Ingram, Auburn; step daughters, Shirley Johnson, Panama City, FL., Stephanie Jackson, Panama City, FL, and Nicki Jackson, Troy; 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; one great grandchild on the way.

