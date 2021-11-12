Trojans come home: Parade begins at 10 a.m., kick off at 2:30 p.m.

Troy University will celebrate today, and is inviting all alumni and friends to take part in the activities.

The Homecoming game against Louisiana is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff inside Veterans Memorial Stadium. Prior to the kickoff, the Sound of the South will present its pre-game show and the Homecoming court will be introduced. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime.

Also, during halftime, the University will recognize the 2021 Alumni of the Year. This year’s honorees are: Bryan Daniel Hubbard, Senior Vice President of Claims for Alfa Mutual Insurance Company; Rick Maxey, Assistant Vice President in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland, Florida; Col. Kyna McCall-Paster (USAF, ret.), Client Executive for ARRAY, a subsidiary of CGI Federal; and, William (Randy) Wilkes, Superintendent of the Phenix City School system.

The day’s activities will begin with the Homecoming Parade, sponsored by the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, at 10 a.m. in downtown Troy. Various reunions and tailgating groups will gather on campus throughout the day.

“Homecoming is a special time in the life of Troy University, and we hope that all alumni and friends will come back, connect with old friends and help us cheer on the Trojans,” said Faith Byrd, Director of Alumni Affairs. “Those alumni and friends who haven’t visited campus in a while are always amazed at the progress and how things have changed. This year will be no different in that regard, and we hope they will take this opportunity to visit, reminisce about their time here and celebrate the continued growth and development on our campus.”

The day will conclude with the Trojan Tailgaters Alumni Chapter’s Alumni Ball in the Lamar P. Higgins Ballrooms in the Trojan Center. The event will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 with proceeds supporting the chapter’s scholarship fund. For additional information or for tickets, visit www.trojantailgaters.com.

Throughout the week leading up to Homecoming, students will take part in various activities and competitions under the theme “Trojans Hall of Fame: Champions of the Past, Leaders of the Future.” Events will include: a banner competition, a carnival on the quad in front of John Lewis Hall, dance night, a pep rally in Trojan Arena and a skit night competition. A full schedule of activities is available on the Homecoming website.