Mavis Nadine Ellis passed away on November 7, 2021 with her family by her side. She was 92 years old.

She was born on October 24, 1929 in Pike County, Alabama to Walter Gray and Willie Mae Maulden.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was well known in the Baker/Milligan community as Granny Ellis. She enjoyed attending Church, cooking for her family, working in her yard and being with her grandchildren.

She was Assembly of God by faith and followed her husband wherever he was led to preach in various community Churches in Alabama and Northwest FL with them settling in Okaloosa County, FL in 1963.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life her husband of 52 years, Rev. Fullmer F. Ellis, son Danny F. Ellis and son Leonard D. Ellis

She is survived by two sons, Gary Ellis (Brenda) of Baker, Leonard D. Ellis II, of Baker. Two daughters, Elaine Smith, (Gary) of Crestview, Rhonda Trepak of Crestview and a daughter in law Evelyn Ellis of Longwood, FL, one sister Everlena Allums of Brundidge, AL. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Thanks to Silvercrest Health and Rehabilitation Center for the care you gave our mother and a special thank you to Sarah Thompson, for the extra love you gave her.

Visitation will be from 2:00 till 3:00 on Friday, November 12, 2021 with Funeral Services to follow at 3:00 at Shady Grove Assembly of God in Baker, with the Rev. Mel Coon officiating. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Guest book and condolences are available online at www.whitehurstpowellfuneralhome.com