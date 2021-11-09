Last minute entries possible for Troy’s ‘Homecoming Parade’

Excitement is building in anticipation of the 2021 Troy University Appreciation Day Homecoming Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Troy. Everyone is encouraged to come out and enjoy the parade and the fun and fellowship that is always a hallmark of the Troy University “homecoming parade”

Last year Troy was unable to have the annual Troy University Appreciation Day Homecoming Parade due to Covid-19 restrictions and concerns.

“And, we are very thankful the parade is returning for this year,” said Dan Smith, director of Troy Parks and Recreation. “Our overall number of entries is not what it has been in years prior to Covid, but we are very appreciative of those that are able to participate. If anyone would like to get in the parade as a last-minute entry, that is a possibility, but they will need to call the Chamber of Commerce at 334-566-2294 to see if their entry can be added.”

Smith said a special thanks also goes out to everyone that works to make the parade possible, from the Troy University student organizations, the fraternities and sororities, to the local entries that will participate.

“We hope everyone will come out and watch the parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and we hope, too, there is a great crowd at the Troy University Homecoming football game in the afternoon at 2:30,” Smith said. “Go, Trojans!”