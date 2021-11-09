American Legion to hold Veterans Day program Thursday

American Legion Post 70 in Troy will host the 2021 Veterans Day Program at Bicentennial Park at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

The featured speaker will be U.S Army Veteran Bob Cooper, an assault helicopter pilot in Vietnam. Cooper is a seasoned speaker at veterans’ organizations. Bob McLendon, Post 70 commander said he is an outstanding speaker.

Special music will include the National Anthem and other patriotic music.

The Post Auxiliary will add several names to the Wall of Honor and two flags will be added in honor of local veterans.