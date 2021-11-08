Jazz Ambassadors to perform Wednesday

Troy University and the John M. Long School of Music will host the Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Band in a special Veteran’s Day concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Claudia Crosby Theatre.

The Jazz Ambassadors are heralded as one of the finest bands in the world today.

The band’s repertoire includes big band swing, Latin music, contemporary jazz, bebop standards, popular tunes, Dixieland and patriotic selections.

Wherever they travel, the Jazz Ambassadors proudly carry the message of patriotism and goodwill to audiences worldwide.

The Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Band tours thousands of miles each year to promote patriotism and good will for the United States Army.

A highly competitive audition process draws candidates from leading conservatories, universities and the professional ranks.

In 1969, Army Field Band Commander Major Hal Gibson formed the Studio Band in response to an increased demand for jazz performances. The Studio Band became the Army’s premier touring jazz ensemble and was renamed the Jazz Ambassadors in 1979.