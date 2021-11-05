Vintage Vixens concert Tuesday

The Troy Arts Council will present “The Vintage Vixens” in concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Claudia Crosby Theater on the campus of Troy University.

Bill Hopper, TAC president, laughingly said the name of the group is rather self-explanatory.

“A vixen is described as an alluring female; vintage would suggest they are not all that young,” Hopper said, laughing. “No, really, I think this fun and fascinating group of females just might have been hippies in their day or hippy wannabes. But, I’m sure they will be very entertaining and a lot of fun.”

Hopper said the booking agent for The Vintage Vixens contacted him and, in just taking with her, he realized that, although a bit off the beaten path for the Troy Arts Council, this talented group of vixens would be audience favorites.

“The Vintage Vixens sing mainly 60s’ music and change outfits often during their show,” Hopper said. “They interact with the audience and have sent tickets to hand out to the audience and numbers will be drawn for prizes.”

The Vintage Vixens will bring a high-energy show to the stage of the Crosby theater. Those old enough to remember Woodstock, those who are interested in the hippy era and those who just enjoy good music and high energy fun will not want to miss The Vintage Vixens.

“We invite everyone to come out Tuesday night and enjoy a night of music and fun with these very entertaining ‘vixens’” Hopper said. “The show is free so come and bring a friend.”