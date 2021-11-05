Ronald Lee Sanders

Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Sanders, age 66, a resident of Troy, died Monday, November 1, 2021 at Troy Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 12 pm at Sanders Cemetery with Minister Richard Henderson officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 11 am until 12 pm at Oak Bowery Church of Christ.

He is survived by his mother: Myrna Sanders; siblings: Arlene “Prissy” Head (Lavell), Tim Sanders (Jane); aunt: Irma Jean Davis; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members.

He is preceded in death by his father: Wyman Sanders.

Ronnie loved his family and we adored him. We will miss his big, tight hugs, his laughs and his excitement about being together. He truly was Christmas shoved into an earthly body. He had a natural talent and personality to make friends wherever he went. He loved people and their life stories. He could not hear well, but he listened with his heart.

He retired from the State of Alabama and for many years he travelled the state inspecting dairy farms. During this time, he constantly discovered new places, new restaurants, new friends and things that were only fascinating to him.

Ronnie had many passions, among which were music, dancing, songs, the written word and fishing. He believed if more people took the time to fish, the world would be a better place and that what you read and what you sang could better you and the people around you. However, as much as he loved singing and reading, the New York Times Crossword Puzzle and NPR truly delighted him. He relished knowing words that nobody else knew or used and he never lost his love of learning. Yes, he was haecceity. Although his laughter and singing voice were infectious, he was a man of many words and stories. Some factual, but all told from his point of view.

The domestic tranquility of living life alone seemed to fit him but he had a wonderful social life and forged a unique bond with his good friends. He cared for and about many and showed them with visits that included laughter, fresh vegetables. Many times he brought food to cook while he visited. The truly special ones got something baked by his mother. He had a heart of gold and somehow managed to create a colorful and magnificently painted canvas during his stay. He squeezed a lot of life out of his time here.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society and/or visit a friend.