McLendon retires after 31 years with TB&T

After 31 years in banking, at both First National Bank (FNB) and most recently at Troy Bank & Trust (TB&T), Jerry McLendon retired at the end of October. “On my first day of retirement, I’m going to sleep in and then go fishing,” said McLendon enthusiastically.

A graduate of Pike County High School and Troy State University, McLendon began his banking career after working several years at South Alabama Electric Cooperative. He started as a Loan Officer at First National and would eventually be promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at FNB and to Senior Vice President at TB&T.

When asked what had changed the most in banking from when he began until now, McLendon responds quickly, “the regulations…so many regulations!” He said he would not miss the regulations, but he will miss his co-workers and customers who have become friends over the years. “I will definitely miss the people I worked with and the customers I served,” said McLendon.

An active member of Park Memorial United Methodist Church and long time Sunday School teacher, McLendon was a member of the first Leadership Pike Class sponsored by the Pike County Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, he was a member of the inaugural Farm City Committee of the Chamber. McLendon was also a Brundidge Rotarian. Married to the former Donna Hemphill, they have three children and three grandchildren.

“We feel fortunate that Jerry has been an integral part of banking in Pike County for 31 years,” said Jeff Kervin, President & CEO of Troy Bank & Trust. “We know his clients and coworkers will miss him, but we are thankful for the many years he served bank customers, both internal and external.”