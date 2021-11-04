Vaccine Clinic set for Tuesday

The Pike County Extension Office and the Alabama Department of Public Health will be hosting an Outside Vaccine Clinic at the Troy Nutrition Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This clinic will offer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines, as well as the boosters. We are having this clinic outside, so we can open the clinic to the public and no appointments are needed. For any questions, please call the Pike County Extension Office at 334-566-0985.