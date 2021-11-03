Holland resigns as Pike County High School head football coach

Today at 4:00 PM, the Pike County Board of Education met in a special called session to accept the resignation of long-time Head Football Coach, Fred Holland.

After taking over as Head Football Coach mid-season in 2012, Coach Holland’s teams compiled an overall record of 66-35 (65%) over nine years and a 43-16 (73%) record over region opponents during this same time period. Coach Holland’s teams qualified for the playoffs in eight of these nine years. During his tenure, Pike County had two ten-win seasons, two nine-win seasons, and a total of seven seasons out of nine where his teams won more than seven games. Coach Holland’s teams won Region titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell stated that Coach Holland’s presence within the program will be missed. According to Superintendent Bazzell; “As much as anybody, Coach Holland’s influence as a coach and mentor to the student athletes at Pike County has been a critical element in the success the Pike County High Athletic programs have experienced since the mid-1980s.” “His influence certainly extends beyond his years as Head Football Coach.”

Coach Holland, a 1989 graduate of Pike County High and outstanding student/athlete himself was a key cog in the Bulldogs 1988 4A Football State Championship. The Bulldogs defeated the Tarrant Wildcats 17-8 in Brundidge, Alabama on December 2, 1988.

Coach Hollard returned to Pike County High in 1995 after graduating from Alabama State University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree. Coach Holland served as Head Baseball Coach at Pike County for fifteen years winning Area Championships in 2003, 2004, and 2006. Coach Holland also coached Pike County High to three 3A state Weight-Lifting Championships with the most recent being in 2018.

Coach Holland served as defensive coordinator in 2003, 2005, 2006 when Pike County High won 3A Football Championships. Coach Holland’s best work at defense coordinator occurred in the 2006 Championship game in Birmingham, Alabama against Clay County High School. Coach Holland’s defense forced nine turnovers in a 44-14 win. Turnovers included six fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Superintendent Bazzell stated that “he has known Coach Holland since he was about fourteen years old.” According to Bazzell, “Coach was a tough kid and coached the same way. His “old school” philosophy was sometimes under-appreciated but was critical to his success. Coach Holland’s players always represented Pike County on the field, in class, and in the community with pride and discipline. The Brundidge Community and Pike County owe Coach Holland a debt of gratitude for his work with his student/athletes.”

The search for a new Head Football Coach will begin later this week.