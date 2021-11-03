Brundidge Rotarians give the ‘Gift of Words’

Brundidge Rotarians Danny Graham and Moses Davenport visited Banks Primary School and distributed student dictionaries to all third graders.

Members of the Brundidge Rotary Club were at Banks Primary School on Monday to present all third-grade students with their personal copies of “A Student’s Dictionary.”

Each year, the Brundidge Rotarians donate “A Student Dictionary to all third-grade students at Banks, Pike County, Goshen, Ariton and Pike Liberal Arts.

The student dictionary program is an annual project for the Brundidge Rotarians and is dedicated to third graders at local schools.

Rotarians Danny Graham and Moses Davenport told the students that the dictionaries they received will be of use to them throughout their school years.

“These are your dictionaries to take home and to use. We encourage you to use them often in your schoolwork and any time you don’t know what a word means,” Davenport said. “Every time you look up a word in your dictionary, you learn something you didn’t know before.”

Graham told the students that putting dictionaries in the hands of third grade students is a worthwhile project for Rotarians. He said Rotarians throughout the world are dedicated to helping young people have successful lives through education and in other ways.”

He told the students that, when he was a youngster much like them, Rotary Clubs all around the world were dedicated to the eradication of polio. a crippling disease that affected children.

“Through years of dedication and commitment by Rotary Clubs and other organizations around the globe, polio has been eradicated in all countries except Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Graham said.

The Rotarians expressed hope that the students will use their personal dictionaries to help them with their studies and build vocabularies that will be useful in their daily lives, as students and as contributing adults.

Tammy Calhoun, Banks assistant principal, expressed appreciation to the Rotarians for their support of education in Pike County. She thanked them for the student dictionaries and for their commitment to the Pike County community.

Principal Shantel Rouse also thanked the Rotarians.

“We are dedicated to being all around community schools and to our students making good grades,” Rouse said. “We thank the Brundidge Rotary Club for the dictionaries that will be learning tools for our students today and in the future.”