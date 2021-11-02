Troy Concert Chorale Sunday at Park Memorial

The Troy University Concert Chorale will be in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Park Memorial United Methodist Church. Admission is free.

The concert will be under the direction of Dr. Diane D. Orlofsky, Troy University director of choirs.

This will be a special day for the members of the Concert Chorale in that it will be the first in-person public performance they have been able to sing since the fall of 2019 due to COVID protocols and precautions.

Musical selections for this concert revolve around the word, “Gloria!” and explore advent and Christmas themes of joy, peace and the celebration of new life.

Orlofsky said as she sat down to chronicle the Concert Chorale’s journey over the past two years, the word “resiliency” and “dedication” seemed the most appropriate.

“I those early days of spring 2020, live music was abruptly suspended, yet we found ways to virtually keep making music ‘together,’” Orlofsky said. “In the fall of 2020, we worked around physical distances, masks, sanitization measures, shortened rehearsal times and smaller performance groups. We utilized technology to include quarantined students into our live rehearsals and in the Spring of 2021, we were finally able to come together to deliver a short livestream performance.”

While families all over the globe were coping with separation and loss, so too, were the members of the Chorale family.”

Yet, the music lived on. “

“It cheered us; it united us; it sustained us; and it motivated us,” Orlofsky said. “That is why we are beyond thrilled, after two years, to finally be able to sing in person for an audience.”

So, it was in celebration that Orlofsky built a program around the word “Gloria.”

“More than any other single word, ‘Gloria,’ captures our hope for a better day and our joy in making music together,” Orlofsky said.

In keeping with best practices for chorale singing, masks will be worn by singers and will also be required for attendees.