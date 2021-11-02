Peace, love and Village Vixens

Grab a seat and hold on to your hat. The Village Vixens are coming to town.

Who? What?

The Village Vixens. Tuesday, November 9 at 7 p.m. at the Claudia Crosby Theater on the campus of Troy University. Admission: Free!

Rockin’ that retro sound on stage, the all-female Vintage Vixens look like the music they play – groovy, funky, hippie. Talk about Flower Power, they’ve got it, said Bill Hopper, president of the sponsoring Troy Art Council.

The Village Vixens are “a little” off the beaten path for TAC productions but, Hopper said, the path leads to a night of great music that includes covers from the biggest hits from the Mamas & the Papas, Turtles, Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Byrds and Dusty Springfield, to name a few.

“The Village Vixens play the sing-along kind of music, the kind of music you can’t not sing along to,” Hopper said. “The Village Vixens will definitely be a don’t miss concert. No matter how old or young, you’ll want to be there for this one.”

Hopper said. The Village Vixens were inspired by the 60’s fashions; they play the 60s music and, in a beat or two, they will take the audience back to a time of peace, love and “Flower Power.”

And, it’s a time trip no one with memories of or longings for the’60s will want to miss,” the TAC president said.