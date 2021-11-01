Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James resigned from the Brundidge Police Department on Monday.

His resignation will be effective Nov. 15. James said he decided to leave the department to pursue another career opportunity.

James was hired as the BPD chief in December 2020. He previously served as the police chief for the Tuskegee Police Department. James is a Troy University graduate with a degree in Business Administration and from Faulkner University in Montgomery with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice.

“I’ve enjoyed my time in Brundidge getting to know everyone and serving the people,” James said. “I brought my wife down Saturday for the Peanut Butter Festival. So, it’s bittersweet leaving. I feel like I accomplished a few things in my short time here.”

James said his main priority when taking the job was to stabilize the department and put strong operational procedures in place as well as rebuilding the trust with the community.

“I want to say thank you to the Brundidge City Council, Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd the the people of Brundidge for giving me the opportunity to serve,” James said.

