Five ladies of Charles Henderson High softball each signed a scholarship to further their academic and athletic careers Monday afternoon at a ceremony held on campus of CHHS before administration, family and friends.

Dakota Berry and Heather Maxwell each will attend Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, McKenzie Cain and Stella Gilbreath each will attend the University of Tennessee Southern in Pulaski, Tn., and Madison Stewart will attend Northwest Florida State college in Niceville, Fla.

All five have contributed greatly in recent years to the CHHS softball program, and are looking forward to a strong senior season.

Berry plays third base for the Lady Trojans, Maxwell works at shortstop, Cain catches, Gilbreath pitches while Stewart plays center field.

Second year Head Coach Khadija Neely was exceptionally proud of the girls extending their academic careers, as well as athletics, and knows each young lady will continue to be a role model for all who watch.

“I think it is very important that the rest of the team and the junior varsity team gets to see not just one, but five young ladies sign scholarships to go to the next level, and not only keep playing softball, but to get an education,” said Coach Neely. “To get a scholarship to pay for that education is huge. It is important for all of our young ladies to see that is possible, even though we are in Troy, even though the odds may be against us in some realm, we are still capable of doing things that everyone else is doing. As long as you stay the course and keep working hard, and have faith in yourself to see it through, you can.

“I could not have asked for a better senior class. They were a great junior class, but as far as this year, we have been nothing short of greatness with these five seniors leading the pack and being great leaders on the field and off the field.”

CHHS Principal Lise Fayson was at Charles Henderson Middle School when these girls went through that campus, and now Mrs. Fayson is at the high school main campus, and proud to have seem them accomplish their goals.

“These five have been academic and athletic leaders in the Middle School while I was there, and now at the High School,” said Mrs. Fayson. “They are also mentors to the other girls on campus. They are in Honors Classes, they are in the Honors Society, the Beta Club, so to me I am so proud of all five of them for what they have accomplished. I’m excited for their senior season to see what they are going to do as a team, and I am just thankful that I have had the opportunity to be with them.”

Athletic Director Quinn Hambrite had special advice for the ladies, in giving that extra effort in all things.

“This is not the end but the beginning,” said Coach Hambrite. “My encouragement to you is ‘212.’ That is the degree that water boils, 212 degrees. At 211 degrees, it does not boil. My message to you is to go that extra degree to get things done, to make things happen, whether it be in the classroom, with family or with friends. Make sure they know who you are, make sure they know your name, and where you come from. When you set the standard, that builds the pathway for the girls behind you. Those girls behind look up to you. They want to be in your seat right now. Your job, in particular this year, is to show them how to get to that seat. Always remember 212 – that is your mentality.

“Also I would like to share with you the words of Galations 6:9, ‘Let us not become weary in doing good,\for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.’ Do not give up on your teammates, do not give up on your coaches, do not give up on yourselves, but go that extra degree to get things done.”