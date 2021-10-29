Dollar Bill-sized artwork winners announced
Winners in the Mini Artworks Show & Competition “Art the size of a Dollar Bill” at the Johnson Center for the Arts have been chosen and the winners announced.
The “Art the Size of a Dollar Bill” is sponsored by Troy Bank & Trust Company and the Johnson Center for the Arts and directed by Pam Smith, artist and retired art teacher at Charles Henderson High School.
Smith said students K-12 in schools throughout the county were invited to participate and the artwork was outstanding on all levels.
“There were more than 400 entries in the student art competition this year and the judges had difficult decisions to make in naming the winners,” Smith said. “We congratulate the winners and all of the students who participated. We also thank the teachers who encouraged the students to participate and a special thanks to Troy Bank and Trust for sponsoring the competition and to the Johnson Center for hosting the exhibition.
Age Division – Grades K-3
Drawing
Color Drawing –
First – Evan Doan – CC
Second- Derrion Liptrot – TES
Third – Joshua Taylor – Goshen
B & W Drawing
First – Caleb Willis – CC
Second – Emery Hegler – Mrs. Barnes
Third – Madelyn Gregory – Mrs. Barnes
Painting
Watercolor-
First – Noel Hilliard – TES
Second- Gabrielle Barry – TES
Third – Autumn Neal – TES
Tempera & Acrylic-
First – Jordyn Pinchon – CHCHC
Second- Camilla Calhoun – TES
Third – Karson Foster – CHCHC
Collage
3D (Relief) Collage-
First – Kadence Parnell – CHCHC
Second- Faith Jurek – Homeschool
Third – Graham Dixon – CC
Printmaking
First – William Regehr – CC
Second- Hailey Frame – TES
Third – Corissa Joachim – Day Springs Academy
Graphic Design – (no computer
Color – (hand drawn only)
First – Ashlyn McBride – TES
Second- Harmonie Harris – TES
Third – Allan Garduno – TES
Mixed Media
Multiple Materials 2D-
First – Bison Bennett- CC
Second- Sadie Rhein – CC
Third – Christopher Thomas – PLAS (op art)
Multiple Materials 3D Relief-
First – Ellen Pugh -TES
Second- Gracie Peacock – PLAS
Third – Chloe Shiver – TES
3D Sculpture
Molded 3D-
First – Faith Jurek – Homeschool
Second – Katherine Payas – TES
Third – Veronica Luniova & King Huff – TES
Assembled 3D-
First – Sincere Pennington – TES
Second – Jordyn Pinchon – CHCHC
Third – Becket – TES
Best of Show Grades K-3 –
Dallas Anderson- Covenant Christian (Pumpkin Sculpture)
Age Division – Grades 4-6
Drawing
Color Drawing
First – Brea Swindall- CC
Second- Ava Beard – CC
Third – Annabella Frailey – PLAS
B & W Drawing
First – Sam Kreis – CC
Second – Brea Swindall- CC
Third – Emmaleigh Grissom – CC
Painting
Watercolor
First – Reese Pugh – TES
Second- Mia Kapoo – PLAS
Third – Lila Joachim – Day Springs Academy
Tempera & Acrylic
First – Madelyn Jones – TES
Second- Nasiah – TES
Third – Jamerian & Aniyah Bennett – TES
Collage
2-D Collage
First -Charley Kate Smith – PLAS
Second- Madison Nelson – PLAS
Third – Ava Moore – CC
3D (Relief) Collage
First -Reagan Warren – CC
Second- Eian Anderson – CC
Third – Josephine Dawson – TES
Printmaking
First – Lila Joachim- Day Springs Academy
Second- Ava Moore – CC
Graphic Design – (no computer)
Black & White – (hand drawn only)
First – Gabe Roberts – CC
Second- Judson Durrant – CC
Third – Jay Carter – TES
Color – (hand drawn only)
First – Jane Pack – TES
Second- Alex Bradley – CC
Third – Joanna Esquivel – TES
Mixed Media
Multiple Materials 2D
First – Ben Chen – TES
Second- Shelbie Smelcer – PLAS
Third – Neveah – TES
Multiple Materials 3D Relief
First – Emma Holbert – CC
Second- Turner Dixon – CC
Third – Madison & Isaiah – TES
3D Sculpture
Molded 3D
First – Ethan Mulkey -CC
Second – Kaleya ?? – TES
Third – Isabella Casey & Reece Garrett -TES
Assembled 3D
First -Josie Walker – CC
Second – Nevaeh Foster – CHCHC
Third – Jordan Pinchon – CHCHC
Best of Show Grades 4-6 –
Nathan Register- TES (Mask Sculpture)
Age Division – Grades 7-9
Drawing
Color Drawing
First – Dakota Masoner – CHHS
Second- Holly Stephens – PLAS
Third – Jesus Sanchez – CHMS
B & W Drawing
First – Addison Armstrong- CHHS
Second – Grace King – CHMS
Third – Cornelius Hall – PCHS
Painting
Watercolor
First – Adria Joachim – Day Springs Academy
Second- Cooper Johnson – CHMS
Third – Dakota Masoner -CHHS
Tempera & Acrylic
First – Delia Temoxtle – CHMS (sunset)
Second- Kyri Haynes – CHMS
Third – Kennedy McGhee – CHMS
Collage
2-D Collage
First – Corey Johnson- CHHS
Second- Hailey Griffin – PLAS
Third – Taylor Thomas – CHHS
Printmaking
First – Sarah Taylor – CHHS
Second- Dakota Masoner – CHHS
Third – Adria Joachim – Day Springs Academy
Graphic Design – (no computer)
Color – (hand drawn only)
First – Garrett Whitaker – PLAS
Second- Jesus Sanchez – CHMS
Third – Izzy Lee – CHMS & Lillian Thompson- Mrs. Barnes
Mixed Media
Multiple Materials 2D
First – Sarah Taylor – CHHS
Second- Christian Cobb – PLAS
Third – Sean Alexander – PLAS
3D Sculpture
Assembled 3D-
First – Alaysia Woods – CHCHC
Second – Desiree Ginyard – CHCHC
Third – Brooklyn Addison – CHCHC
Best of Show Grades 7-9 –
Courtney Cobb – PLAS (eye drawing)
Age Division – Grades 10-12
Drawing
Color Drawing
First – Amelia Hill – CHHS
Second- Morgan Barron – CHHS (close-up)
Third – Nalani Meadowcroft – PCHS
B & W Drawing
First – Keisha Patel – CHHS (trees)
Second – Mary Samson Dunn – CHHS
Third – Keisha Patel – CHHS (abstract)
Painting
First – Marie Galley – CHHS
Second- Zion Johnson- CHHS
Third – Olivia Westberg – CHHS
Collage
2-D Collage
First – Jesall Patel – CHHS
Second- Bess Dunn – CHHS
Third – Jamilya Hilliard – PCHS
Printmaking
First – RaNya Pollard – CHHS
Second & Third – Garret Joachim –
Day Spring Academy
Photography
First – Katherine Branson – CHHS (bus)
Second- Katherine Branson – CHHS (sunset)
Third – Jesall Patel & Halie Crawley – CHHS
Graphic Design – (no computer)
First – Allie Scarbrough- CHHS (secret letter)
Second- Bess Dunn – CHHS
Third – Allie Scarbrough- CHHS (I’m fine)
Digital Imagery & Computer Graphics
First – Marie Galley – CHHS
Second- Amelia Hill – CHHS
Third – Kevin Yeeman – CHHS
Mixed Media
Multiple Materials 2D
First – Katherine Branson – CHHS
Second- RaNya Pollard – CHHS
Third – Allie Scarbrough- CHHS
Multiple Materials 3D Relief
First – Blake Barron – CHHS
Second- Mary Samson Dunn – CHHS
Third – Stella Gilbreath- CHHS
Best of Show Grades 10-12 –
Marie Galley – CHHS (color drawing)
