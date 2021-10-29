Concert Choral proves the music lives on

The Troy University Concert Choral will present its Fall Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 7 at Park Memorial United Methodist Church.’

The Concert Choral will be under the direction of Dr. Diane D. Orlofsky, conductor. Dr. John Jinright will be the collaborative pianist.

For the Troy University Concert Choral, the Fall Concert will be special and especially meaningful because of the long and challenging journey to the time and place.

Orlofsky said as she sat down to chronicle the Concert Chorale’s journey these past two years, the words “resiliency” and “dedication” seemed the most appropriate descriptions.

“In those early days of spring 2020, live music was abruptly suspended, yet we found ways to virtually keep making music ‘together,’” Orlofsky said. “In the fall of 2020, we worked around physical distances, masks, sanitization measures, shortened rehearsal times, and smaller performance groups. We utilized technology to include quarantined students into our live rehearsals and, in the spring of 2021, we were finally able to come together to deliver a short livestream performance.”

While families all over the globe were coping with separation and loss, so too, were the members of the Troy University Chorale family, yet, the music lived on.

“It cheered us; it united us; it sustained us; and it motivated us,” Orlofsky said. “That is why we are beyond thrilled, after two years, to finally be able to sing in person for an audience on Sunday, November 7. We invite everyone to join us for our Fall Concert.”

Concert Chorale members will be in masks.

Those in attendance are asked that those in attendance to honor the performers by wearing masks, too.