Patch full of pumpkins

Burning Bush Cowboy Church will close out it’s Pumpkin Patch in Troy Saturday afternoon.

The Pumpkin Patch, located next to Troy Bank & Trust’s main office on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy, has pumpkins in all shapes and sizes, ready just in time for Halloween.

Pastor Alvie Walker said the Cowboy Church is taking donations for the pumpkins and all proceeds will be used to fund an equine therapy project.

Walker said the Cowboy Church is establishing an equine therapy program for children with autism as well as military veterans with post traumatic stress disorder. He said funds raised by the pumpkin patch will be used to help build an arena for therapy and a barn to house the horses.

Walker said the pumpkin patch will close around 5 p.m. on Saturday and will be moved to Burning Bush Cowboy Church, 4148 County Road 3328 in Brundidge, for the church’s fall festival on Sunday.

Walker said he was extremely thankful to the sororities at Troy University. He said about 120 young women had volunteered to help with the pumpkin patch as well as other projects for the church.