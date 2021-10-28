Cowboy Church Fall Festival Sunday

The Burning Bush Cowboy Church membership invites everyone to the Fall Festival beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at 4148 County Road 3328, Brundidge.

Admission to the Fall Festival is free and proceeds from sales at the Fall Festival will be used in support of the Burning Bush Cowboy Church’s autism program.

The Rev. Alvie Walker, church pastor, said, throughout the Fall Festival, the concession stand will have hotdogs and hamburgers, popcorn and cotton candy.

“And, we will have several activities for all ages including a cake walk, hayrides, pony rides and different games to play,” Walker said. “The Fall Festival is a time for families to come together and enjoy an afternoon of fellowship and fun. It’s also an opportunity for the Burning Bush Cowboy Church to raise funds for our autism program in which we use the connection between kids and horses to enhance physical or emotional healing.”

Walker said equine therapy can help young people build confidence, self-efficiency, communication, trust, perspective, social skills and impulse control.

“Our plans are to build the program and also to build a barn to house the horses,” Walker said. “We know there is a need for an equine therapy program here in Pike County and in this area. It is our mission to help fulfill that need.”

Walker said support of the Burning Bush Fall Festival will be greatly appreciated and the support of the church’s equine therapy program will help make a difference in the lives of the children currently in the program and those in the future.

“We have been fortunate to have the support of the Greek organizations at Troy University,” he said. “We have had more than 100 to volunteer with the program. And, their involvement will be of benefit to them as students and later in life. They are excited to be involved and we are excited to have them.”

Walker said those who attend the Fall Festival will have an opportunity to know more about the equine therapy program and how they, too, may be involved.