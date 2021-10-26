October 26, 2021

  • 55°

Pedestrian struck by Troy University police vehicle

By Staff Reports

Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021

A pedestrian was injured in a collision with a Troy University police vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Troy Campus.

The incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. at the roundabout located at the intersection of University Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive.

The victim is a female Troy University student, who was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel for non-life-threatening injuries.

She was transferred to Flowers Hospital in Dothan for further evaluation and treatment. The incident is under investigation by the City of Troy Police Department.

Print Article

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you support casino gambling in Alabama?

    • Yes. (74%, 79 Votes)
    • No. (19%, 20 Votes)
    • I'm not sure. (7%, 8 Votes)

    Total Voters: 107

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Cops, Courts and Fire

  • Trending News

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events