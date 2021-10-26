Pedestrian struck by Troy University police vehicle

A pedestrian was injured in a collision with a Troy University police vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Troy Campus.

The incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. at the roundabout located at the intersection of University Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive.

The victim is a female Troy University student, who was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel for non-life-threatening injuries.

She was transferred to Flowers Hospital in Dothan for further evaluation and treatment. The incident is under investigation by the City of Troy Police Department.