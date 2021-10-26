Don’t miss out on annual Brundidge festival

Since 1992, the Peanut Butter Festival had celebrated the town of Brundidge’s proud heritage in the peanut butter industry with the annual Peanut Butter Festival harvest and heritage celebration the last Saturday in October.

In 2020, due to COVID-19,the harvest and heritage festival celebrating the little nut and its sweet tasting butter was cancelled. However, with much thought and consideration, the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society decided to, once again, host the Peanut Butter Festival the last Saturday in October.

“The harvest and heritage celebration is an outdoor event and there is plenty of space to keep the activities and vendors and the participants at safe social distances,” said Lawrence Bowden, BHS president. “We ask participants and everyone involved to do what they feel most comfortable doing as they enjoy the festival.”

Bowden said the Peanut Butter Festival gets underway at 8 a.m. Saturday with the 5K Peanut Butter Run at the former Green’s Antiques building on South Main Street. The activities then move to the the grounds of the Historical Bass House in downtown Brundidge for nonstop entertainment, old time demonstrations exhibits, games, contests, arts and crafts, festival foods and the Nutter Butter Parade at 1 p.m. on Main Street followed by more fun on the grounds of the Bass House.

On the festival grounds, the centerpiece of the festival will be a mule-drawn cane mill with free “squoze” cane juice for sippin’ and sellin’ and syrup that is sweeter than honey-bee hive, wagon rides and things to see and do. The BHS will have festival peanut butter, festival T-shirts, goober cocktails and fried peanuts.

Mernette Bray, entertainment chair, said the Knox Ryals Pavilion will be the focus of the entertainment beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the Benton Brothers and Company from Banks with their special brand of gospel/country music. Following the Brenton Brothers will be The Mount Olive Singers, a gospel group from Tarentum at 9:45 followed by the SheBANG! Cloggers and Dance Company from Troy at 11 a.m.

“The Nutter Butter Parade will get underway at 1 p.m.,” Bray said. “The parade is looked forward to each year and is fun for all ages. There is still time to enter the parade and win a prize for the best entry. Three trophies will be awarded.”

To enter the parade, contact Brain McDaniels at Jackson Hardware on South Main Street or call 334-735-3898.

Following the parade, everyone is invited back to the festival grounds for more entertainment and more fun,

At 2 p.m., The Burning Bush Family country/gospel group from Red Level will be on stage at the Knox Ryals Pavilion followed by The Hendersons, gospel/traditional/group from the Banks community.

Everyone is invited to join the fun at the 29th Peanut Butter Festival in downtown Brundidge on Saturday. Admission and fun are free.