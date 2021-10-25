Vickery speaks to historical society

Lou Vickery, the author of “Alabama Creek Indians,” spoke to the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama on Sunday afternoon.

Vickery, a native of Atmore, discussed the history of the Creek dating back several hundred years and how they migrated into the south and settled in the area around Atmore.

Vickery said the Creek were the first of five tribes in the Southeast to be recognized as “civilized” by the U.S. government.

Vickery also discussed how early European settlers put down roots in Creek country and married Creek women.

Vickery also talked about notable Creek, such as Gen. Alexander McGillivary and Red Eagle. Vickery also talked about how the construction of a federal road through Creek territory led to the Creek Indian War of 1813-14, as well as the circumstances and effects of Indian removal, or the Trial of Tears, on the Creek.

Vickery also discussed the recognition of the Poarch Bank of Creek by the federal government in 1984.