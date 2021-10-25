TPD searching for murder suspect

The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Xavier Quantez Edwards, 27, of Troy.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said Edwards has been charged with murder in a shooting that occurred Saturday, Oct. 23, at Goldmine Entertainment.

Barr said on Saturday at approximately 1:37 a.m., the Troy Police Department responded to a reported of a man shot at Goldmine Entertainment, located in the 200 Block of U.S. Highway 231 North on the report of a man shot.

Barr said officers arrived on the scene and learned the victim had been transported to Troy Regional Medical Center in a personal vehicle. Barr said officers established a crime scene and detectives responded. Barr said officers were dispatched to Troy Regional Medical Centerto make contact with the victim, and while on the scene, the victim died from his injuries. Barr said the victim was identified as Andre Lydell Thompson, 33, of Highland Home.

Barr said after further investigation, the Troy Police Department was able obtain a warrant for the arrest of Xavier Quantez Edwards on the charge of murder.

The Troy Police Department is asking with any information pertaining to this crime or who knows the whereabouts of Xavier Quantez Edwards to please call 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555. Edwards should be considered armed and dangerous, Barr said.

Barr said the case remained under investigation.