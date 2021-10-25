St. Paul A.M.E welcomes new pastor

St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Troy has welcomed the Rev. Wendell Jones as its new pastor.

Jones, a native of Phenix City, said he and his family have received a warm welcome to St. Paul and to Troy.

“My wife, Alana, and children, Wendell, Jr. and Wendie, and I are blessed to be here in Troy and to have the opportunity to serve St. Paul A.M.E. Church,” said Jones, US Army, retired.

In his earlier years, Jones said he was called to the ministry but did not answer God’s call.

“There was a lot of hesitation,” he said. “I was enjoying a bit of the wild kind of life.”

However, Jones’ military experiences as a health care specialist dealing with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and other types of drama led him to realize that his religious background and the spiritual guidance that he had received had prepared him for the ministry.

After he retired from the Army, Jones said there was no doubt that God was calling him to the ministry and he readily and willingly answered the call.

“I was by myself in the darkness when God spoke to me, once again,” Jones said. “I had heard God call me in times past, but I didn’t answer. But this time, I was listening for Him and ready when He called.”

Jones said he has been blessed to serve three churches, prior to St. Paul A.M.E. Church.

He has served Allen Temple, Saint John and Mount Zion and each was a blessing.

“Every three to four years, we are called to serve different churches,” Jones said. “So, we have opportunities to serve multiple locations.”

Jones said he is sure that God has called him to serve St. Paul A.M.E. and, already, he and his family have been blessed by a warm and welcoming membership and also from the Troy community.

“My mission here is to reach out and serve the needs of the community,” Jones said. “I want to hear the voices of the people, hear the needs of the people and respond as God leads me.”

Jones said his challenge, as a minister, is to bring awareness to the needs of the church and the community and to meet those needs.”

“Troy is a beautiful city with inviting people,” he said. “As God wills, we can make Troy our home. My blessings are to St. Paul A.M.E. Church and to this community.”