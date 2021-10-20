C Spire to acquire Troy Cablevision, Inc.

C Spire, the largest privately owned communications company in the United States, has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Troy Cablevision Inc.

C Spire announced the news on Wednesday. According to the company, the acquisition will position C Spire to meet its growing demand for broadband access and information technology needs in Alabama’s Wiregrass Region.

Jake Cowen, CFO and general manager for Troy Cablevision, said the acquisition will enable Troy Cable to better serve its customers.

“Becoming a part of the C Spire family will allow us to provide further enhanced services to our customers,” Cowen said. “We will remain committed to offering the same hometown service, but with even better technological capabilities to improve quality and variety of services.”

C Spire CEO Hu Meena said the acquisition of Troy Cablevision accelerates C Spire’s fiber-based expansion throughout Alabama to provide ultra-fast broadband internet access and related services. The acquisition will have to work its was through the federal regulatory approval process.

“Following up on our previously announced commitment to invest approximately $500 million in fiber based network deployment and enhancements throughout Alabama, we are extremely excited to deepen our Alabama roots with this transaction by providing services to the Wiregrass.” Meena said. “It also shows our commitment to our Alabama expansion by positioning us to leverage the relationship between the talented, dedicated team and their many long-term customers. The high quality, fiber optic-based infrastructure positions us very effectively to deliver broadband fiber services throughout the state.”

Meena said his firm intends to make a seamless transition for Troy Cablevision customers and noted the acquisition is not expected to result in any layoffs, given C Spire’s goal of growing within the region.

Troy Cablevision was founded in 1985 by Harold Freeman. Freeman guided the company until his death in 1998, after which Dick and Vickie Freeman took over management of the company.

“They have been instrumental in guiding the company forward for the past 20 years,” Cowan said. “They began our expansion in 2010 and we have expanded fiber into Dothan around the circle and as far north as Montgomery and into Union Springs in Bullock County. That’s really our footprint.”

Cowen said Troy Cablevision provides cable television, fiber broadband internet and voice and alarm services to customers. He said troy Cable is headquartered in Troy and there are regional offices in Elba, Enterprise, Luverne and Ozark.

C Spire was formerly Cellular South and was founded in 1988 in Ridgeland, Mississippi. C Spire consists of three divisions — C Spire Wireless, C Spire Home and C Spire Business. The company’s first cellular telephone call took place on Feb. 4, 1988, between former Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning and then U.S. Rep. Trent Lott.

The first call…

“Congressman Lott’s office.”

“Yes, this is Archie Manning calling for Congressman Lott, please.”

“Hey, Archie.”

“Trent, how you doin’?”

“All right. Good to talk to you.”

“Well, I’m glad to talk to you. I think you…”

“Sorry I didn’t see you at homecoming last year.”

“No, I didn’t…I was involved with the Saints last year, and didn’t make it to homecoming.”

And with that call, Cellular South was launched.