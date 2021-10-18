Tupper plans Halloween festivities

Word around town is that the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge will be both a fun and spooky place to be the week of Halloween.

“Halloween is a fun time and, when it’s also spooky, that’s a lot of fun,” said Garneshia Lampley, programs coordinator. “From now until October 29, we invite all our patrons to enter ‘Tupper’s’ pumpkin decorating contest.”

The pumpkins are to be decorated based on a storybook character so choose a favorite book character and use your imagination and create, Lampley said.

“But the pumpkins must be decorated as they come from the patch, with no cutting, carving or punching into the shell,” Lampley said. “Also, no wax candles, battery candles or electric devices may be used to enhance the pumpkins.”

The winners of “Tupper’s” pumpkin decorating contest will be announced on Saturday, October 30 and the winners’ creations will be displayed at the Peanut Butter Festival that day.

On Thursday night, October 28, the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library will roll out the wagon for Halloween Hayrides. The Halloween Hayrides are designed with families in mind. And, again, “Tupper” promises a spooky, fun, good time for people of all ages.

The Halloween Hayrides will be from 6 until 8 p. Pre-registration is required. Call 334-735-2145.

The library also has a good selection of Halloween and fall harvest books available for checkout.