Trojans fall to Carroll
Carroll High rolled into Troy with a playoff spot at stake and left with a convincing 52-22 win over Charles Henderson High Friday evening in Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Eagles, improving to 4-4 on the season and 3-2 in Class 5A, Region 2, secured a playoff berth as one of the top four region teams, while CHHS slips to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in region action.
It was the Trojans that got on the board first when junior running back Zay Carlisle bulled his way in from a yard out to cap a 62-yard CHHS drive, with two big pass plays from Parker Adams of 14 and 33 yards to set up the score. Nik Peerson added the extra point and it was 7-0 with 5:59 remaining in the first quarter.
Carroll then went on a scoring blitz, going 65 yards in seven plays for their first score, as quarterback Keyshawn Cole – a sophomore – connected with Takoda McLeod for a 31-yard TD throw and catch. The extra point failed and it was 7-6 CHHS.
The Eagles opened the second quarter with another score on a 14-yard run by Cole, the try for two was not successful, and it was 12-7 with 6:10 remaining in the half.
Sophomore Carroll running back Lakeith Person went 26 yards for a TD later in the quarter, Brayden Gilbert kicked and it was 19-7 at 2:36.
Four plays later Jason McIntosh of Carroll returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown for a 26-7 lead with 1:50 showing in the first half.
Cole scored again to open the third quarter on a 25-yard TD run for a 33-7 advantage.
The Trojans got on the board again with 6:08 remaining in the third period on a 9-yard TD pass from Adams to Cody Youngblood, the kick by Peerson was successful and it was 33-14.
Carroll High took over on the next series at their own 41, and three straight runs by Person of 37, 8 and 14 yards ended with the last carry for a touchdown and a 40-14 cushion.
The Trojans fumbled and Carroll took over at the CHHS 12, with Person scoring on a 1-yard carry and a 46-14 lead.
McIntosh scored again for the Eagles on another Trojan turnover, taking a fumble 40 yards for a score to make it 52-14.
CHHS scored in the final minutes on a 2-yard pass from Adams to Youngblood, and the pair connected again for a two-point conversion and a 52-22 final score.
The Trojans are at home again next Friday night as they host Headland and close out the season the following week at Brantley.
Patriots have reason to celebrate after win
