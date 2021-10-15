TRMC opens new Women’s Diagnostics Center

The Troy Regional Women’s Diagnostic Center opened Thursday afternoon with an informal reception for the center’s staff, the Troy Health Care Authority Board, Pike Medical Foundation Board and the Women’s Diagnostic Center Focus Group.

Rick Smith, TRMC chief executive officer, welcomed everyone to a very special and highly anticipated occasion.

He expressed appreciation to all those who shared the desire and made the commitment to make a women’s diagnostic center a part of TRMC’s circle of care.

The Women’s Diagnostic Center is located in the TRMC’s Open MRI facility on Franklin Avenue.

Smith said the facility will continue to provide open MRI services to the community and will now also offer the latest technology imaging including Tomo 3D mammography, bone densitometry and stereotactic breast biopsy all in one easily accessible location.

Smith said he is excited that TRMC can now provide these services to the local area. Women will no longer have to travel outside Pike County to benefit from the latest in technological mammography imaging services.

Smith said Tomo (3D) Mammography uses x-rays to create 3D images of breast tissue. This type of screening exam is recommended for women with dense breast tissue.

This technology now available at the TRMC Women’s Diagnostic Center makes more precise and earlier detection of breast cancer possible.

If something is detected in the mammogram, the patient will step into the next room for an ultra sound and not have to wait and go elsewhere, Smith said. “The complete study can be done in one visit without having to go outside of Pike County.

The same radiologists will view and interpret screenings from the TRMC WDC as those from the Montgomery hospitals.

Smith the WDC has the ability to provide out out-patient services in about 30 minutes.

“We are proud to offer these upgraded and elevated services for our community,” Smith said. “The Women’s Diagnostic Center is the next step in this journey for us.”

The WDC is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Marilyn Weed is the center director. April Wingard is the lead mammography technician.