Bobby Wesley Davis, age 67, a resident of Troy, died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with Donnie Dunn officiating. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years: Vanessa Davis; Children: Bobby Lee Davis, Wesley Glen (Summer) Davis; grandchildren: Shylbe Davis, Cierra Davis; siblings: Joyce (Bobby) Prescott, Bryant (Betty Jo) Davis, Billy Davis; brother-in-law: Danny (Patsy) Brown; sister-in-law: Phyllis Givens; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Walter Davis and Irene Davis (Glen) Starling; and sister: Mary Ann Davis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the ALS Association of Alabama.

Serving as pallbearers will be LB Pevehouse, Danny Calhoun, Mitch Green, Kevin Childs, John Roten, and Jay Adair.

