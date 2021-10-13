COVID boosters available at TRMC

Troy Regional Medical Center will have COVID 19 booster shots for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available for qualified persons.

TRMC holds free COVID vaccination clinics each Friday from 1-4 p.m. The hospital provides first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will provide boosters and third doses for eligible persons.

Boosters are available for the following approved patients:

Pfizer

Boosters are available for people six months after the completion of the primary, two-shot series, if they meet one of the following conditions:

• 65 and older

• 18-64 at a high risk of severe COVID-19 — a body mass index greater than 25, underlying cardio-pulmonary disease, organ transplant, immunocompromised, chronic kidney disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, medical related technological dependence, diabetes, pregnancy and sickle cell disease

• Individuals 18-64 whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS COV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 including severe COVID-19 — these individuals include all healthcare workers, public servants, school staff, first responders, congregate care staff, daycare workers, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers, USPS workers, public transit and 4grocery store workers

• Anyone with a compromised immune system with 28 days after the completion of the two-shot series.

Moderna

