Trojans throttle Rehobeth for season’s first win

REHOBETH – Charles Henderson High broke the win column for the first time this season as Parker Adams passed for 283 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another while Zach Coleman rushed for 100 yards and a TD as the Trojans defeated Rehobeth 40-7 Thursday night in Rehobeth in a Class 5A, Region 2 matchup.

The Trojans, under first-year Head Coach Quinn Hambrite, built a 33-7 halftime lead and the defense did not allow the Rebels to find the end zone in the second half.

“The effort has been there all year,” said Coach Hambrite. “It has been the execution that has not been there all year. I’m just glad that we put the sugar and Kool-Aid together to make something sweet right now, and that is what I am most proud of.”

It was CHHS that got on the board on their first series when Coleman broke several tackles and went through the left side of Rehobeth’s defense for a 43-yard touchdown carry, Nik Peerson kicked the extra point and it was 7-0 with 9:46 to go in the first quarter.

Following a Rehobeth punt, Adams wasted no time when he aired a 44-yard touchdown pass to Cody Youngblood for a 13-0 lead at 8:18.

The Rebels cut the lead to 13-7 when they recovered a CHHS fumble at the Trojan 24 and scored two plays later on a 5-yard jaunt by Brandon Austin with 11:15 to play in the first half.

Adams found Jywon Boyd for a 66-yard completion and score, the extra point was blocked and it was 19-7.

The next Trojan score of 26-7 came with 2:08 in the first half on a 21-yard pass from Adams to Boyd, and Adams put CHHS up 33-7 with :42 seconds remaining in the half on a 1-yard sneak up the middle for the touchdown, with Peerson good on the kick again.

Adams threw his fourth touchdown pass of the evening on a 30-yard chunk and catch to DaQuan Brantley and the score was 40-7 after Peerson’s PAT with 8:00 to go in the game, which stood up for the final score.

“It feels good to win, but it wasn’t a clean win, and it was a win nonetheless,” said Coach Hambrite after the game. “We fought again for three quarters, and dialed in down a little bit in the third quarter, but in the fourth quarter we came back. There were a lot of penalties that need to be cleaned up, but overall I am pleased with the effort.

“I’m a greedy guy, and I want more. It wasn’t a clean win, but the effort, the determination for three and one-half quarters, I am proud of them. They (The Blue Machine band) is playing the fight song right now, and I love the fight song after a win. That makes me proud to be able to coach these guys, and I am happy for the seniors.”

The Trojans, 1-5, host Carroll of Ozark next Friday night in Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium and Headland the following week, both which are Class 5A, Region 2 contests. While at 1-3 in the Region now, should CHHS defeat Carroll and Headland they will improve to 3-3 in the Region and qualify for the Class 5A playoffs.

“My motto all year has been start strong and finish stronger,” said Coach Hambrite. “We did not start strong this year, but right now we need to finish stronger that the way we had been playing. Execution is the name of the game. Special teams, offense, defensive and discipline-wise. I am please with the guys, and happy they got a win, but I want more, and I hope that they do too.”