Nominations being sought for Pike County annual Farm-City Awards

Time is winding down for nominations to be made for the 2021 Farm City Awards.

The Farm City Committee met Tuesday morning and opened with a reminder that the deadline for nominations is October 15 and that community nominations are encouraged.

Awards will be presented in the areas of beef, poultry, timber, row crops, conservation, young farmer, youth, specialty crop and service to agriculture.

Nomination applications are available at the Pike/Bullock Farm Service Agency, Pike County Extension Office and the Pike County Chamber of Commerce.

The awards will be presented at the annual Farm-City Banquet at Cattlemen Park on November 18. Banquet sponsorships are available in support of the Pike County Farm City program.

In committee business, Sanders said the Farm City Committee will participate in the Peanut Butter Festival parade on October 30 in downtown Brundidge.

Committee member Abby Peters said Troy City Council member Stephane Baker and Pike County farmer Halston Motes will participate in the Pike County Farm City’s 2021 Job Swap. As a way to bring better understanding of the roles Pike Countians play in the rural and urban communities, Baker and Motes will swap jobs for a day. No date for the annual Job Swap has been set.

Peters also said that the Pike County Extension Office is coordinating dates with local school for Farm City Day, which is a day for third grade students to learn more about what daily life is like on a Pike County farm and also for Touch a Tractor opportunities for elementary school students.