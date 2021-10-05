Pioneer Days this Friday, Saturday

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama will host its annual Pioneer Days living history weekend Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Pioneer Days is always a special event, but, this year, it will be even more significant, said Barbara Tatom, museum director.

“In 2021, we are celebrating the museum’s 50th year,” Tatom said. “So, we invite everyone to come out and enjoy Pioneer Days and also celebrate this milestone year with us.”

Pioneer Days is an opportunity to travel back in time and experience life in ways that were commonplace for Alabama pioneers.

“Pioneer Days offers visitors opportunities to watch craftsmen at work,” Tatom said. “Among them will be a blacksmith, a woodworker and a rope maker on the

grounds and, in the demonstration cabin, ladies will be spinning, weaving and knitting. On the porch of the dogtrot house, there will be caning. And down in the wooded area, visitors will have the opportunity to visit with a French trader and with War of 1812 and Civil War reenactors and others.

Art McKnatt, storekeeper, will be in the Adams Store and available to talk with “shoppers.” Rev. Ed Shirley will hold “services” in the log church that will include singing of the favorite old-time church hymns.

A mule and wagon will provide transportation for the times and, on Saturday morning, the Montgomery Dulcimer Players will entertain.

The Little Bit of This and That truck will be on the grounds both days with burgers, sausage and hot dogs, chicken bites and egg and chicken salad. On Saturday Two Brothers ice cream truck will have sweet-tooth treats.

“Pioneer Days is always a fun way to learn about how life was back during Pioneer Days and gives us a greater appreciation of those who pioneered Alabama and Pike County,” Tatom said.

Admission to Pioneer Days is $12. Members and children five and under will be admitted free. Ask about membership, individual and family. Memberships purchased on or before Pioneer Days will include Pioneer Days 2021.