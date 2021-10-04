Pike County Fair opens tonight at fairgrounds

The 2021 Troy Shriners Pike County Fair opens tonight at the Pike County Fairgrounds on Highway 231 south of Troy. And, the return of the Pike County Fair is the talk of town.

COVID19 mandated the cancelation of the Pike County Fair last October and Neal Sneed, Troy Shrine Club president, said the Shriners are excited to be able to host the county fair and the community seems to share their excitement.

The Pike County Fair is an outdoor event and the Troy Shriners believe those who come will have a safe and enjoyable time.

The 2021 Pike County Fair has everything needed to make it a fun experience for all ages, Sneed said.

The doors open to a wide variety of exhibits from community organizations, service organizations, businesses and industries and, of course, the Troy Shrine Club’s “almost” world famous concession stand.

The 2021 Troy Shiners’ Pike County Fair features a midway that is designed with the family in mind. There are fun rides for the youngsters and chilling/thrilling rides for adventurous fair-goers. The Midway also has games and contests and festival foods from cotton candy and candied apples to hotdogs and nachos. Just off the midway is the animal barn filled with horses, cows and a host of feathered friends.

The Pike County Fair is known for its outstanding entertainment that opens tonight with Pastor Samuel Valentine and his wife, Patricia, and their Praise team.

Kathy Sneed, the Shriners’ chief volunteer, said the entertainment pavilion is a popular place each night and this year’s county fair has an amazing lineup of musicians.

“On Wednesday night, Nashville country music star, Jess Kelli Adams, will be featured,” Sneed said. “On Thursday night, local country music singer Ryan Waters will be on stage. On Friday, Jerome Jackson, Dothan radio announcer, will sing poplar legends’ music from the 1960s through the 1980s.”

Closing out the week at the county fair will be Henry Hendock and karaoke night, which, Sneed said, is a showcase of local talent and loads for fun for everyone.

“Each night, the entertainment alone is worth the price of admission to the Pike County Fair,” Sneed said.

Admission to the Pike County Fair $6 for ages 5-11 and $10 for ages 12 and above. Ages five and under are admitted free. Wednesday night is Kids’ Night and armbands are buy one and get one free and that’s a great family value.