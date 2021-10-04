Fraternities show support for Troy Regional employees

Troy University’s Interfraternity Council is conducting its S.T.A.N.D.S. project for shift changes at Troy Regional Medical Center.

The staff at TRMC has been working extended hours during the ongoing surge of the coronavirus Delta Variant. Since July, the staff at the hospital have administered more than 3,550 COVID tests and given more than 850 monoclonal treatments in addition to serving both COVID related patients and patients with other medical care needs.

Some nurses have been working as many as four to five 12-hour shifts per week to keep pace with the demand for healthcare services at TRMC.

The S.T.A.N.D.S. project recognizes the burden healthcare personnel have had to carry over the past year-and-a-half. Troy’s Interfraternity Council is showing its appreciation for nurses, doctors and support staff at TRMC by providing, snacks, drinks, food and signs of encouragement during shift chances at TRMC each day.

Fraternities will be be at TRMC each day Oct. 4-7 and 11-13 for morning and evening shift changes. Farternity members will cover 14 shift changes during the S.T.A.N.D.S. project Phase 1, which is being called “7 Days of Support.”