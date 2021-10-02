CHHS falls to Pike Road

It did not take long for Pike Road to show why they are considered the No. 1 team in the state in Class 5A AHSAA rankings, as they churned out 50 points in the first half en route to a 60-6 win over Charles Henderson High Friday night in Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Improving to 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in Class 5A, Region 2, the Patriots received impressive performances from running back Quinshon Judkins and quarterback Iverson Hooks, while many other Patriots made big plays.

Hooks, a senior quarterback, accounted for 207 total yards and three touchdowns, rushing for 116 yards and one touchdown while passing for 101 yards, two TDs and a two-point conversion.

Judkins, also a senior, ran the ball only 11 times, but racked up 123 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

It took the visiting Pike Road team only one play to get on the scoreboard as Judkins sprinted 54 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game. Hooks threw a two-point conversion completion to Mason Hussey and it was 8-0 Pike Road with 11:50 remaining in the first quarter.

The Patriots went ahead 15-0 when Hooks found Anthony Rogers, a freshman, for a 75-yard touchdown pass, and Landen Holley kicked his first of 10 points he would be responsible for.

On their next possession the Patriots went 70 yards in eight plays, with Hooks completing a 10-yard pass to Chrishon Crenshaw and it was 22-0 after Holley kicked with 11:08 remaining in the half.

CHHS punted on their next possession and Pike Road took over at their own 28, and on the first play of that series Hooks sprinted his way 72 yards for a touchdown and a 29-0 lead.

The Trojans got on the board on the next series when quarterback Parker Adams threw four complete passes on the drive, the final being a 25-yard touchdown to Jywon Boyd. The try for two was not successful and it was 29-6 with 6:23 to go in the first half.

CHHS kicked off, and Rogers returned the kickoff 85 yards for his second touchdown of the night and a 36-6 lead.Jefferson Ceman returned an interception 26 yards for a 43-6 lead, and Judkins, an Ole Miss commitment, ran it in from 1 yard out and a 50-6 halftime lead.

Holley added a 32 yard field goal in the third quarter and Chrishon returned a punt 45 yards for a TD to go up 60-6, which held up to be the final score.

CHHS, 0-6, is at Rehobeth this upcoming Thursday evening.