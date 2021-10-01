‘Sail Away’ with the Beach Boys

The Troy Arts Council has a fantastic lineup of musical entertainment planned for early October and it’s free and open to the public.

“The Troy Arts Council is excited about the opportunity to bring two amazing musical groups to town,” said Bill Hopper, TAC president. “We encourage everyone who enjoys great music to make plans to join us for ‘Sail On: Beach Boys Tribute’ at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 4 at the Crosby Theater on the campus of Troy University and ‘Chanticleer’ at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, at Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church.

Hopper said the Beach Boys tribute will include the group’s classic hits plus some treasures from the band’s extended catalog.

“Chanticleer is known around the world as an orchestra of voices,” Hopper said. “The blend of 12 male voices is seamless and a joy to hear.”

Hopper said Chanticleer’s repertoire includes jazz, gospel and contemporary classical music.

“The desire of the Troy Arts Council is that, by presenting performances like the Beach Boys’ tribute and Chanticleer, our citizens have an opportunity to experience the diversity of the arts and enjoy a schedule of performances they will remember for years to come.”