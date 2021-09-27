Troy sets game times for final three home games

The Troy Trojans have set game times for three home games later in the season. After playing three straight night games to open the season, the Trojans will be able to look forward to three afternoon home games to end the regular season.

On Nov. 6 the Trojans welcome in in-state rival South Alabama into Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. It will be Troy’s first Saturday home game against South Alabama since the 2015 season. The Trojans are 2-2 at home against the Jaguars.

One week later, the Trojans welcome Louisiana for homecoming. It will once again be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 13. The Trojans are looking to win their second straight game against the Ragin’ Cajuns at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans will close out the regular season at home when they welcome in the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Nov. 20 beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The Trojans will close out a three-game road trip this Saturday when they take on South Carolina at 2:30 p.m. they will return home for a conference showdown against Georgia Southern.