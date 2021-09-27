Shriners busy preparing for Pike County Fair

The Troy Shrine Club’s Pike County Fair is coming to town October 5-9 and time is even closer for those who plan to enter items in the exhibits and businesses and organizations that have display booths at the fair.

Kathy Sneed, Troy Shrine Club, said the exhibits are a very important and enjoyable part of the county fair and the Shriners greatly appreciate the participation and support of the Pike County community.

The Troy Shrine Club will be at the Pike County Fairground from 1 until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, October 2 and 3 to register entries.

“We still have about five spaces available for display booths,” Sneed said. “There is no charge for the booths, which are great ways to let the community know about your business or your clubs and organizations.”

The Sunday and Monday after the fair closes on Saturday, October 9, are the days to remove the displays.

Sneed said who would like to reserve one of the available booths are encouraged to stop by the Pike County Fairgrounds this week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. or call the Pike County Fairgrounds at 269-760-3795.

“We expect the 2021 Pike County to be one of the best and most attended,” Sneed said. “The Troy Shrine Club could not have the fair last year because of COVID-19. The Shriners missed the county fair as did a lot of people. Modern Midway is the midway contractor and they will bring all the favorite carnival rides and also new and exciting rides. We are looking forward to all the fun and excitement of the county fair.”

The Pike County Fair is an outdoor event and those who come should have a safe and enjoyable time.

Admission is $6 for ages 5-11 and $10 for ages 12 and above. Ages five and under are admitted free.

Wednesday night is Kids’ Night and armbands are buy one and get one free/

“That’s a great family value and we expect a huge crowd on Wednesday,” Sneed said.