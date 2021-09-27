PB Festival a fun and nutty place to visit

The Peanut Butter Festival is still on track for the 30th Annual Peanut Butter Festival in downtown Brundidge.

Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, said the harvest and heritage celebration is set for the last Saturday in October and plans are underway to make it a safe and fun event for people of all ages.

The Peanut Butter Festival will kick off with the 5K Peanut Butter Run and continue with non-stop entertainment, dancing, games, contests, old-time demonstrations, arts and crafts, festival foods, the peanut butter recipe contest, a Peanut Butter Kids contest and the Nutter Butter Parade of nutty things.

“Of course, safety is at the forefront of all our planning and everything will be done to make sure that the Peanut Butter Festival is well within the mandates in place at the time,” Bowden said. “We want the festival to be fun and memorable in a positive way.”

Cathie Steed, booth committee chair, said booth reservations for arts/crafts and food vendors are steady.

“Because of the uncertainty of COVID-19, we had expected that vendors would not make reservation as early as in years past,” Steed said. “But we are pleased with the response so far and we still have opportunities for both food and arts/crafts vendors.”

The number to call to reserve a booth is 334-685-5524.

“We are planning a fun festival with something for everybody,” Steed said. “Whether you want to get up and do the Electric Slide, have your fortune told, call hogs or parade down the street, there will be all that and more at the Peanut Butter Festival in Brundidge the last Saturday in October.”