McAlister’s grand opening Monday

McAlister’s Deli will hold its grand opening in Trojan Marketplace Monday.

McAlister’s will be the first restaurant open on an outparcel in Trojan Marketplace, which opened in March. To celebrate its grand opening in Troy, the franchise will be giving away “Free Tea for a Year” to the first 50 guests on opening day, Monday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m.

McAlister’s is an Atlanta-based restaurant chain that specializes in handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

“We are excited to open our new McAlister’s Deli location in the great town of Troy,” said Rob Parker, Area Director. “We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and sharing our table together. And of course, enjoying our McAlister’s Famous Sweet tea together.”

McAlister’s in Troy will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call the restaurant at 334-390-2005. Customers can also visit McAlister’s Deli on its Facebook page — facebook.com/McAlistersDeliTrojanMarketPlace/.

Troy restaurant patrons have several options for easier, safer dining. McAlister’s offers dine-in, guests can also order online at mcallistersdeli.com or on McAlister’s app and pick up their order at the drive-thru pickup window or place their order for select delivery.

Troy customers can also download the app and sign up for a free tea.

McAlister’s offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality.

McAlister’s Deli was founded in 1989 and is a fast, casual restaurant chain known for its hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea. McAlister’s brand includes more than 470 restaurants in 27 states.

For more information, visit www.mcalistersdeli.com, and find McAlister’s on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.