Brundidge Council OKs youth event

At its Tuesday meeting, the Brundidge City Council granted permission for the founders of “Everything Counts” to host an event for the youth of Brundidge from 1 until 5 p.m., Saturday, October 16, at Galloway Park.

Greg Wallace and Qunate Shockely said “Everything Counts” is dedicated to providing recreational and learning opportunities for youths of all ages.

The “Everything Counts” founders said their program brings young people together in an organized and structured environment that supplements and enhances programs that are already in place in schools and city recreation programs.

“It’s all about the kids and where they end up,” Shockely said. “Young people need the support of the community. We cannot go around with our eyes shut when it comes to our youth. In today’s world, there’s no easy road for young people. Everything Counts wants to come to Brundidge and support the city’s efforts so that these young people don’t end up in the jailhouse.”

Wallace and Shockely said Everything Counts is already on the ground running in Troy.

“We have a lot of kids involved and we are moving forward with a program that is beneficial to the kids and good for the city.”

Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright gave an update on the city’s peewee football program.

“We have three football teams and three cheerleader squads,” Wright said. “The kids are having a good time and we greatly appreciate the support and encouragement of parents and community and the support of those assisting with the peewee program.”

In council action, a resolution was adopted to award professional services for the city’s Recreational Trail Program (RTP) grant to Poly, Inc. of Dothan.

The award would be made to Poly in the event the RTP grant is awarded to the city.

At the council’s earlier September meeting, the council voted to make application to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs RTP for assistance to improve and expand the recreational trail and support facilities at Ramage Park on South Main Street.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd was authorized to execute and submit an application with assurances to the State of Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) requesting Fiscal Year 2021 RTP funds in the amount of $200,000.

In other business, Linda Faust, city clerk, reviewed the city’s FY2021 July financials with the mayor and council. Faust said the city financial status is tacking well including the sales tax with is up.

Faust reviewed the FY2021 Budget Amendment NO. 2 with the mayor and council and received the approval of the council.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.