Farm-City nominations being sought

The Pike County Farm City Committee is moving ahead with plans for the annual 2021 Farm City Banquet on November 18 at Cattlemen Park.

However, first things first.

The purpose of the annual Farm City Banquet is to recognize those who have made outstanding contributions to agriculture and related businesses during the year. Nominations are now being accepted through October 15 from members of the community who have first-hand knowledge of the importance of the rural and urban relationship and those who have made outstanding contributions in their field.”

Abby Peters, Pike County Farm-City Committee, said any individual can nominate a farmer or farm-related business that meets the criteria listed on each award nomination forms.

“The nomination forms may be obtained by contacting either the Pike County Extension Office or the Pike County Chamber of Commerce,” Peters said. “The nomination forms are not complicated and only take a short time to complete.

“To be eligible for nomination, an individual must live and farm in Pike County, although they may also farm in other counties as well.”

Peters said it is not necessary for an individual to know who nominates him or her.

Nomination forms are available at the Pike County Extension Office, the Pike County Chamber of Commerce office and the Pike/Bullock Farm Service Agency.

Nominations may also be made through the chairperson of each award: Beef – Jim Shaver; Poultry – Steve Stroud; Timber – Deborah Huggins-Davis, Carol Dorrill and Jeremy Lowery; Row Crops – Heather Cobb and Jeff Knotts; Conservation – Roxanne Adams; Young Farmer- Steve Stroud, Ali Grace Eiland and Abby Peters; Youth – Abby Peters, Selina Dodson and Jennifer Brown; Poster, Essay and Media – Jennifer Brown, Abby Peters, Selina Dodson and Dana Sanders; Specialty Crop- Jeff Knots; Service to Agriculture- Jeff Knotts, Bobby Catrett, Keith Roling and Deborah H. Davis; Service to Agriculture (business award)- Dana Sanders, Beth Rose and Marcus Paramore.

The recipients of the awards will be determined by members of the Farm City Committee. October 15 is the deadline for nominations which may also be emailed to aep0067@aces.edu or dropped off at the listed locations.