Christian Love Center Day of Giving is Saturday

The Christian Love Center of Troy’s Day of Giving is set for Saturday with a start time of 9 a.m. at the CLC field at 223 Segars Street.

Lawanda Bell, CLC assistant director, said the Day of Giving is a free event and is designed for the entire family.

“The Day of Giving has been an annual event at the Christian Love Center and we a proud to be able to host this Day of Giving to the community once again,” Bell said. “We have a whole truckload of items to give. There will be something for everyone in the family no matter the age. We have jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts, trousers, blouses, purses, shoes of every kind and a lot of bags — book bags, totes, just all kinds. We have something for every member of the family, no matter the size or the need.”

Bell said those who participate are encourage to bring their own bags.

“Bring a big garbage bag and stuff it with needed items for the family,” Bell said. “The CLC Day of Giving will be from 9 until 11 a.m. and we hope to and expect to have a large number of individuals and families join us at the Christian Love Center as we give back to the community.”