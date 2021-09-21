Charles Evan Newman, age 46, a lifelong resident of Pike County, Alabama, died recently in Lafayette, Louisiana. He was born November 9, 1974, in Enterprise, AL. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Dillard Funeral Home at 3 pm. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m.

Evan is survived by his parents, Cyril and Linda Newman of Enon, sister, Amy Floyd (Todd), nephew Tucker Floyd (Jenna), nieces Hollis Floyd and Sarah Todd Floyd all of Troy, AL.

Aunts Frankie Farris (Dawson), Syble Henderson, Mary Donaldson, Sara Donaldson, June Moore, Tammy Olsen (Rob), and Lynn Newman. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents: Frank and Jessie Lee Donaldson, Curtis and Rachel Newman.

Evan graduated from Pike Liberal Arts School (1993) and Troy University (1997). He was simply Evan with no other words needed for those who knew him. He enjoyed helping others anytime he could, and it was rare that he accepted anything from anyone. Evan lived a simple, carefree life travelling on the whim to any place he desired. He spent a lot of time outdoors and spoke often of how beautiful and peaceful it was to sleep underneath the stars. Evan will be missed by his family and friends, but we know there is comfort and peace for his sweet soul that now rests in eternity with his Lord and Savior.

The family would like to thank all of the many who showed unconditional love, encouragement, support to Evan him throughout his life. We know that he was special to so many and we will always be grateful for you. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of choice.