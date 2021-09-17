Trojans keep fighting in loss to Andalusia

ANDALUSIA – Charles Henderson High came out strong against Andalusia High and never quit fighting, but it was the Bulldogs that pulled away for a 58-28 win over the Trojans Friday evening in Andalusia’s Municipal Stadium.

While the final score may read as one-sided, the Trojans may have played their best four quarters of the season as they showed improvement in all phases of the game, especially in their intensity, attitude and effort.

“A lot of odds were against us, but ultimately I was happy the way we fought,” said CHHS Head Coach Quinn Hambrite. “Fighting is half the battle. Execution is the other battle. As I said before, when we learn to play four quarters – and I feel we did this game – then we have to execute with high intensity and do our job. I’m happy the way they fought. We scored a touchdown with two minutes left and down by 30, so I’m happy the way our guys are, and how they fought today. We are a sophomore-led team. We had a lot of sophomores starting, and a few juniors and a few seniors, but I am excited to see the future. But right now, we have to put the pieces together right now so the future will be bright for us later on.”

CHHS was the first to get on the scoreboard when on the second play of the game, sophomore quarterback Parker Adams threw to senior wide receiver Cody Youngblood down the left sideline, Youngblood outleaped the defender for the catch, shook off the tackler and sprinted 70 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was no good and it was 6-0 CHHS with 11:14 remaining in the first quarter.

Andalusia went ahead 8-6 on their first possession when senior running back Michael Hourel scampered in from 3 yards out, and quarterback Ayden Amis passed to Zavier Hamilton for a 2-point conversion.

The Bulldogs went ahead 15-6 later in the quarter when J’Mario Burnette scored from 6 yards away.

The Trojans cut that lead to 15-9 in the final seconds of the quarter on a 33-yard field goal by Nik Peerson, a sophomore kicker.

Amis connected with Lucas Jordan with 9:10 remaining in the first half for a 23-yard touchdown pass play, and the extra point by Cole Morgan put the Bulldogs ahead 22-9.

Omare Latimer threw a 2-yard pass for a score to Burnette and a 30-9 lead which was the halftime score.

Andalusia took a 37-9 lead in the third quarter when Burnette scored on an 8-yard carry, but CHHS cut that to 37-17 when Antonio Frazier, a freshman running back, bulled in from one yard out, and Adams found Jywon Body open for a two-point conversion.

Latimer scored another TD for Andalusia to put them up 44-17 on a 1-yard carry with 11:54 to play in the game, and the Bulldogs went up 51-17 on a 3-yard jaunt by Zavier Hamilton.

Peerson launched a 45-yard field goal for CHHS with 8:14 to play making the score 51-20, and Andalusia scored on another Hamilton touchdown of 18 yards to go up 58-20.

CHHS never quit, with Adams passing to Coleman for an 18-yard touchdown, and Adams ran to his left for the two-point conversion and the 58-28 final score.

With the win Andalusia improves to 3-2 on the year. Charles Henderson dropps to 0-4.

Charles Henderson will be on the road this upcoming Thursday night when they travel to Williamson of Mobile.