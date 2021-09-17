Josh Graham awarded Will James Scholarship

Josh Graham, a senior at Auburn University, has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Will James Scholarship. Graham, of Brundidge, was selected for the prestigious scholarship that is presented annually to a deserving student in high school or college who is pursuing a career in an agriculture-related field.

The scholarship award of $2,000 was presented to Graham by B.B. Palmer, a Will James Society board member and past president.

Palmer said Will James is best known as an author-illustrator. He became one of the most influential western artists and writers of his generation and made tremendous contributions to America’s Western heritage.

“It is a real honor for a student who is pursuing a career in agriculture to receive a Will James Scholarship,” Palmer said. “The entire society congratulates Josh as a recipient of this scholarship knowing that he is worthy and very deserving of it.”

Graham accepted the scholarship with appreciation and with the understanding of what it means to have been selected.

“I thank the Will James Society for this honor and the confidence that Mr. B.B. had in recommending me,” Graham said. “It will be wisely used.”

Graham, a 2017 graduate of Pike Liberal Arts School, will graduate from Auburn University in December with a major in Ag and Animal Science.

Having grown up on a farm working with corn and peanuts and showing cows, Graham has long-known that his future would be in agriculture. His Auburn internship was with the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) in Troy.

“Working with the NRCS, I gained a wealth of hands-on experience,” Graham said. “I learned a lot and, although I was sure that I was in the right field, now I’m certain of it.”

With college graduation on the horizon, Graham said he is looking forward to the opportunities ahead.

“It would be interesting to work somewhere away for a while and to get to travel and experience new places,” Grahams said. But, later, I would like to be close to home. I’d like to have some brood cattle and hay fields. That would be a good fit for me and the lifestyle I enjoy.”

Palmer said the Will James Scholarship has been well-placed with Josh Graham.

“The mission of the Will James Society is to promote the legacy, literature and art of the outstanding cowboy author and artist in various ways,” Palmer said. “The society donates Will James’ books to schools, libraries, military units, hospitals and senior facilities as well as awarding scholarships to young people who are seeking careers in agriculture related fields and also in the arts and literature.

“The Will James Society recently donated a selection of Will James books to the Colley Senior Complex Library and to New Life Christian Academy both in Troy.