ArtSPARK a community outreach program

Children attending ArtSPARK at Troy University’s International Arts Center had an opportunity to learn about recycling and how to use recycled materials to make a piece of art they could take home.

Carrie Jaxon, director and curator of the IAC, said Janet Nolan’s “Reimagining the Everyday” exhibit was used to give students inspiration for their own personal sculptures and canopies.

This month’s workshop was taught by Andrea Pack.

After spending some time making art, the children were able to explore more of the IAC. Jaxon said ArtSPARK is a play on the fact the IAC is a cultural arts park. The IAC had several fun activities planned for the children around the center as well as the Janice Hawkins Cultural Arts Park. Children were able to go on an arts scavenger hunt around the IAC, take a tour of the terracotta warriors and feed the fish and turtles in the park.

ArtSPARK will return to the IAC on Oct. 2.