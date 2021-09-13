Pike County 200 showcases talented local artists

Pike County is celebrating is Bicentennial this year with the culminating events in December. However, the Johnson Center for the Arts and the Pike County Commission have invited Pike County artists and those with Pike County roots, no matter how shallow, to participate in the Pike County 200 Art Show that opens Thursday with an artists’ reception from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at The Studio. The public is invited.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said she is extremely excited about the response to the Pike County 200 Art Show.

“We didn’t know what to expect as far as entries but we could not be prouder,” she said. “We have had more entries than we could have hope and we greatly appreciate the interest and the participation.”

Campbell said, she would not be surprised that, when all of the entries are delivered, there will be 200 or close. That would be perfect– 200 entries for Pike County’s 200th year.

“If so, we’re probably going to have to extend the show to the Johnson Center,” Campbell said. “The artists’ support has been amazing. We hope to have a full house for the artists’ reception Thursday night. There is so much talent on display and it’s all Pike County.”

The Pike County 200 Art Show has art of all kinds- acrylic paintings, oil paintings, watercolors, pencil drawings, collages, sculptures, wood carvings, quilts and tapestries.

“Several of the paintings are unique in that two paintings and even three paintings make the entire composition,” Campbell said. “It is a very diverse show and a very good show. Some of the artists are professionals, some are teachers and some are amateurs. It’s a great mix. It’s an exhibit that, if you are from Pike County or have roots here, you won’t want to miss.”

Select pieces of the artwork are for sale and some of the artists will accept commissions. Campbell said those who see artists’ work they like, are encouraged to talk with them. Artists’ receptions, not only provide an opportunity to view the artwork but also to talk personally with the artists.

The Pike County 200 Art Show may be viewed through September 23 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.